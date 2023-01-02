Ryan Porteous transfer latest as Udinese open talks with Hibs over Serie A switch
Italian club Udinese have opened transfer talks with Hibs over a potential move for defender Ryan Porteous.
The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and despite the club’s efforts to tie him down on a bumper new deal, Porteous sees his future away from Easter Road and has attracted interest from several clubs outwith Scotland.
A string of English Championship clubs have been credited with an interest in the Hibs academy graduate who has made more than 150 appearances in green and white but the Serie A side have also been keeping tabs on his situation.
BBC Scotland reported ahead of the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park that Udinese chiefs had opened talks with their Hibs counterparts over a January move for Porteous, who sat out the Capital clash through suspension.
The two sides are understood to be ‘some way away’ from an agreement but talks are set to continue over the Scotland internationalist’s future.