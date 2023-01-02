Ryan Porteous arrives at Tynecastle ahead of the Edinburgh derby

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and despite the club’s efforts to tie him down on a bumper new deal, Porteous sees his future away from Easter Road and has attracted interest from several clubs outwith Scotland.

A string of English Championship clubs have been credited with an interest in the Hibs academy graduate who has made more than 150 appearances in green and white but the Serie A side have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Scotland reported ahead of the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park that Udinese chiefs had opened talks with their Hibs counterparts over a January move for Porteous, who sat out the Capital clash through suspension.