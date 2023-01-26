The 23-year-old has been linked with a string of clubs this month since Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell confirmed the club would look to sell before the end of the January transfer window. Blackburn Rovers, Toulouse, and Udinese were all credited with an interest but Watford have offered a package that could potentially rise to £500,000 with add-ons, which Easter Road chiefs have accepted, with a sell-on clause included as part of the deal.

With Hibs struggling for bodies in defence after Rocky Bushiri suffered a serious injury during last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat by Hearts, Porteous could play his final game for his boyhood club when the Dons come calling on cinch Premiership duty this weekend. He is out of contract in the summer having turned down a bumper new deal some months ago, and suggested last week that he felt he needed to leave Scotland to further his career.

“You want to be the best you can be and if that was in Scotland I would choose it. But, for me, it isn’t,” he said. “I think I can go elsewhere. Scotland is a fishbowl and you get caught up in it. A lot of people said Jack Hendry wasn’t good enough and he’s starting every game for Scotland and played in the Champions League in the last 18 months. That gives you a reason to want to further your career and take the best option."

Hibs have accepted an offer for Ryan Porteous from Watford

Hibs could also lose striker Kevin Nisbet to Millwall, who have tabled an offer of £2.4 million for the 25-year-old. He has scored seven goals in as many games since returning from a ten-month injury lay-off and while Hibs chiefs are yet to accept the offer they are locked in talks with their Millwall counterparts, and it is looking increasingly likely that the Scotland internationalist will depart Edinburgh this month for a shot at the English Championship.