The BBC is reporting that fresh talks will take place on Monday over the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and has turned down a new deal at Easter Road. The Serie A side have been monitoring the situation since December and the defender could leave his boyhood club this month – or remain until the end of the campaign.

Porteous has attracted interest from a number of clubs, predominantly in England, but the Italians appear to be the frontrunners as things stand. Speaking ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell on Sunday Hibs manager Lee Johnson said he was leaving negotiations up to the board and concentrating on matters on the pitch.

“I’m not sure about Ryan’s situation. I’m just trying to focus on the games while Ben Kensell and Ian Gordon work away in the background. I’m obviously a part of it and add valued opinion but full focus has been on the Motherwell game. Ryan is a quality player, simple as that. We would have played him against Hearts if he was available, he was available for Motherwell, and I wanted him to play.”

Ryan Porteous chats with Kyle Magennis ahead of kick-off between Motherwell and Hibs