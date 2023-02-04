The Hibs boss singled out new recruits CJ Egan-Riley and James Jeggo for particular praise, along with match-winner Elie Youan after the French forward’s third goal in three games secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley.

“We are starting to show signs that we are a solid outfit after a bad run with a lot of goals conceded,” said the manager. “I thought Jimmy Jeggo and CJ Riley were fantastic. You can see why we brought them to the club. We had a nice balance. It was always going to be a tough game. St Mirren are excellent at home and you can see why. Two honest teams going at it and I thought we had a little bit more quality on the day in a couple of moments.”

Hibs have conceded one goal in three games since Porteous departed, with Will Fish and Paul Hanlon producing another solid performance in central defence. Johnson will continue assessing free agent Mikey Devlin next week to provide further cover, but is delighted with the way Fish and Hanlon have steadied the ship.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson celebrates at full-time. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

“Ryan who?,” said Johnson. “I’m joking – he scored today, that's good for him! Will Fish is an outstanding young player and I'm delighted to bring in CJ, and I've got Paul Hanlon in there who organises and talks, and Jimmy in there, another talker, another bit of experience.

“That's solidified us, it's what we needed. We're going to be a little bit lucky in terms of not getting those players injured, because we haven't got as much depth as we would like in that position, but credit goes to the whole team.”

Harry McKirdy and Joe Newell both limped off with injuries, but Hibs have two weeks to work on them and injured striker Kevin Nisbet before their next game against Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

“I think that's possible,” he said of Nisbet, who has a hamstring niggle. “That will depend on exactly how he feels and we'll do all the testing required to make sure he comes back 100 per cent.

“The biggest thing [over the next two weeks] is getting the injured players back fit. They've been tough, physical games. You don't want the rest in once sense because you want games but given it's a cup week and no-one can advance on us, then we take the rest and get players like Jake Doyle-Hayes back and firing.

Johnson added: “Joe Newell seems a little but better than Harry McKirdy does. It's difficult to say [on McKirdy] in those first 48 hours but he's rocked his ankle and we'll need to make sure there's no weight-bearing on it and then we'll get it scanned in the next 48 hours.”

The manager believes Youan is beginning to show what he is capable of after his third goal in as many games proved to be the difference between the teams in a hard-fought games played in wet and windy conditions on a bumpy pitch.

"He's in excellent form,” added Johnson. “It's difficult when a foreign player comes in, you never quite sure how they are going to settle, the tempo of the league, the culture, the country, but it seems like he loves it, he enjoys it and he's now showing why he played through all the youth levels in France.