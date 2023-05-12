Hibs had eight outfield players unavailable for their game against Hearts on Wednesday. Lucy Parry started the derby injured due to the lack of availability the Edinburgh side currently has. Her condition may have now worsened after she had to receive treatment in the game meaning she may miss Sunday’s game. Poppy Lawson also had to have her leg iced before the Hearts game to get her through the fixture. With another game right around the corner, Gibson's concerns for his player's safety grow.

“It’s just the run we’ve had,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We came into the derby on Wednesday and then we go on to play one of the top three again. It’s a hard, hard schedule and it would be easier if we had our squad, we’ve not got our squad but the players will go again and do what they need to do.

“For me, I am starting to worry about the safety of the players and where we are at. We don’t have any more players, if Lucy [Parry] goes out and she tells me she is not available or anyone else such as Poppy [Lawson] then I don’t know where we go. It’s hard, it’s difficult but we will keep going.”

Dean Gibson's side could confirm fifth place on the weekend. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie