Scotland's top 10 all time top goalscorers as Hibs hero overtakes Rangers legend

Scotland marked the end of their international action for the year with a huge win over Poland. Captain Andy Robertson was the hero of the occasion as he popped up with a stoppage time winner to salvage a major lifeline for the Scots in the Nations League.

John McGinn also got himself on the scoresheet once again after earning a start thanks to his heroics against Croatia. The former Hibs star hit an 86th minute winner against Portugal in their previous clash, and after his goal against Poland, his overall international tally puts him on a lovely round 20 goals.

With his latest two, McGinn has also moved up in the overall goalscoring table. The Aston Villa man has now gone clear as Scotland’s fifth highest goalscorer ever, ahead of Ally McCoist and Kenny Miller.

Take a look at how the Scotland’s all-time top 10 goalscorers look now following their latest run of victories.

2 . James McFadden 15 goals (48 appearances) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales