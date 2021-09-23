'Scott Allan appreciation tweet': Hibs fans react to Premier Sports Cup win - but some brand it 'Jekyll and Hyde'

Hibs fans were smiling after the win at Tannadice set up a semi-final date at Hampden (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Yet they were still on the edge of their seats for much of the second half before a return to Hampden was assured and a place in the semi-final against Rangers was sealed for November.

Allan Logan: “Wow they got there. Second half was dodgy but at least we got there. Best we can do well done.”

@Iain1875: “We were very, very lucky.”

Scott Allan celebrates his goal with Joe Newell. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

@scottyb1875: “Second half performance was abysmal and is indicative of JR. Protect what we have then concede a soft goal then panic and sheer lack of composure spreads through the team. Baffling Jekyll and Hyde 90 minutes.”

But while some were uneasy the majority were in awe of a masterclass from Scott Allan in midfield – including a goal and an assist.

Jed Boyle: “Let’s enjoy the win. Scotty looks hungry. We are lucky to have the lad.”

@moregametime: “Scott Allan appreciation tweet right here lads.”

@profBigG: “@ScottAllan_ is such a game changer. So glad he’s fit and back to starting XI. As long as he looks after himself and doesn’t rush his health.”

Craig Healey: “Best technical player I’ve ever seen at Hibs is Scott Allan. His vision and passing are a step above the rest.”

The win, we now know, has teed up a crack at the Scottish champions Rangers on November 20 or 21, while Celtic will meet the holders St Johnstone – who defeated Jack Ross’ side at this stage last season.

@CasualHibs: “How are we in a world where Celtic would be the best draw for us?”

@improvEdinburgh: “Hampden – with fans – can’t wait.”

Scott Rowley: “Probably been the most competitive team against Rangers in the past two years in terms of head to head. Got every chance if we dig deep.”

Conan Fyvie: “Hope we get a decent referee and a bit of luck on the day.”

@GISALEGEND: “Have to beat who's put in front of us. We need to prove for once in the cup we can finally get over the line as let ourselves down too much especially lately.”