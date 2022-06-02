Scott Allan departure leaves Hibs without their greatest showman and an enduring role model

The 30-year-old’s time in the Capital appeared to be up a couple of months back as he struggled for gametime under Shaun Maloney, and an emotional goodbye letter illustrated his feelings for the club and the fanbase.

When he returned for a third spell in 2019 it felt like a homecoming of sorts, despite Allan neither hailing from Edinburgh nor progressing through the youth system.

But it mattered little. His three spells at Hibs have arguably been his most productive during a 12-year career to date.

His return meant more of those sumptuous reverse passes, unmatched vision and game intelligence, and a fanbase who adored him unconditionally.

Yes, he was home.

He began the 2019/20 season in fine form, notching four goals and three assists in seven matches. Then Paul Heckingbottom started him on the right of midfield in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone, and the fans didn’t take kindly to the decision to sub him after an hour. The Yorkshireman’s tongue-in-cheek retort after the match – ‘I didn’t know there was a law against taking him off’ – didn’t go down well either, even if he did explain his thinking behind the decision.

But the assists kept on coming, including two for Martin Boyle in a famous Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

Scott Allan applauds the Hibs fans as he is substituted in the second half of the 3-1 League Cup win against Dundee United

Allan added another goal and two more assists before the season was curtailed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The following season he played in five of the opening six fixtures, adding an assist on the opening day of the campaign, before he was suddenly unavailable.

Jack Ross was understandably vague about the reasons for his continued absence. The rumour mill went into overdrive amid claims his career might be over, so when he reappeared on the training ground in December, there was cause for celebration.

When he spoke candidly about his eventual diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), it was sobering. This was a young man in his twenties who was already living with Type 1 Diabetes.

"Two or three weeks into pre-season I didn’t feel myself – extreme fatigue, and I was getting blurred vision and faint-like symptoms and feeling dizzy,” he told the British Heart Foundation’s Ticker Tapes podcast.

Allan celebrates as Hibs take the lead against Rangers at Ibrox in an eventual 2-1 win in February 2018

"It wasn’t until I realised how much it was impacting on my performance on a match day that I thought, ‘something’s not right here’.

"People assume it’s the diabetes because hypoglycaemia symptoms are very similar to the ones that show with HCM but I knew it wasn’t the same thing.

"It was after that I felt I needed to get my heart tested. The cardiologist wasn’t particularly happy, so they spoke to the Hibs doctor and he suggested going to London for further tests.

"You think everything will be okay. I thought they would tick a box and I would be okay, it would be something else.”

Allan jumps for joy after netting in a 4-1 win against St Johnstone

But it wasn’t something else, and moments later Allan was attempting to process the doctor’s advice that he should hang up his boots.

"I was there on my own and when someone advises you that you should retire… it’s one of those moments I would love to forget, but I never will.”

Allan made his return to action in January 2021 – sadly with no fans there to welcome him back due to matches being played behind closed doors – having gained a second opinion on his condition and learned that he would be able to keep playing football.

He went on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a bid to regain match sharpness before starting again at Easter Road. Of course he grabbed an assist in the first competitive game of the 2021/22 season, against Santa Coloma in the Europa Conference League.

In a 3-1 League Cup win at Tannadice against his former club Dundee United, Allan set up Joe Newell’s opener, scored the second, and was booked for his celebrations. It was vintage Scott Allan, for one final time.

Appearances became fleeting, although he did set up the winner against St Johnstone during a dazzling 20-minute cameo.

When Hibs were struggling under Maloney there were calls for the playmaker to be given a chance. Just 15, 20 minutes to come on and conjure up one of those divine through-balls for a grateful striker, and help Hibs to a positive result.

His last appearance was as a sub in the 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory at Motherwell but by then, some fans felt he didn’t have the same influence, although he still had the eye for a pass. The arrival of a new manager presents an opportunity for a fresh start for both parties.

It is typical that his goodbye letter turned the spotlight on the unsung heroes at Easter Road: “If you strip a club back, it’s the people that make it and no-one should ever take guys like that for granted.”

Wherever Allan goes – and he won’t be short of offers – he will be remembered by Hibs fans for that goal against Hearts in March 2018, or his starring role in the 4-0 win against Rangers in the Championship, or feeding Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren in that exhilarating half-season under Neil Lennon, and so many other moments.

But it wasn’t just his status on the park – it was his tireless efforts supporting the Diabetes UK charity and encouraging youngsters with the condition to follow their sporting dreams, or contributing his signed matchworn boots to help raise funds for the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation, backing FC United to Prevent Suicide, and supporting the British Heart Foundation.