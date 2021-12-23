Scott Allan eyeing fresh start under Shaun Maloney after rare start for Hibs

Scott Allan enjoyed a rare start for Hibs and is keen to kick on under Shaun Maloney

If the Easter Road side are to build on their victory over Aberdeen when they trek up to the City of Discovery then new manager Shaun Maloney could do worse than keep the playmaker in his starting team. Since leaving the Terrors in 2012, when Maloney was in the midst of his spell at Wigan Athletic, Allan has faced his old club ten times, winning six, drawing one, scoring twice and assisting five.

His place in the starting XI against the Dons was his first league start since September. There were a handful of those tasty through-balls that have become his trademark. Could a player who looked largely out of favour unless a bit of magic was required suddenly have a chance at a fresh start?

"I’ve known the manager since my time at Celtic; he was working there with the reserves. I think he sees some of my attributes as being suited to the way he wants to play.

"I got the nod against Aberdeen and it’s been a while since I started so I’m just happy to get the fitness in and get off to a winning start [under the new manager].”

Allan knows the hard work is only just beginning but is eager to make the most of the new style.

"In terms of the last few days and what he’s implemented, I think you could probably see that with some of the control we had of the ball. It's a great start but we’ve still got a lot to work on.”

The 30-year-old has been in and out of the team since getting the all-clear to resume playing after the discovery of a heart condition that threatened to end his career prematurely; a situation he admits has been "up and down”.

"I’ve come on in some games, sometimes I don’t get on, there’s been a few starts. We had some decent results so for me it’s just about keeping myself right professionally and when called upon to go and do a job.

"It’s a good start and there’s a lot to work on in terms of how we want to play but I think we saw quite a lot if it [against Aberdeen] and it probably went better than we thought it might have this early on, because we only had two days to prepare.

“I think the boys have adapted well as a squad to the new changes but for me, it gave my confidence a boost to get the nod from a new manager and help us get the win.”

It’s Maloney’s first job in management but Allan is excited to keep learning under the 38-year-old.

"We can take the experience that he's had and learn from the players he's worked with. He will try and implement things that he’s learned with those players as well and we can just go out and try and do what he asks.

"We’re all looking forward to Dundee United and then we’ll take the break.”

