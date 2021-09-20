Scott Allan makes 90 minutes claim and has say on Hibs starting XI and transfer deadline day

Scott Allan played a big part as Hibs turned the game on its head - only to lose a late equaliser

The playmaker entered the fray at half-time against the Buddies with the Easter Road side trailing by a goal, and laid on the equaliser for Paul McGinn and came close to scoring the winner in injury-time as his effort took a deflection and hit the post with visiting ‘keeper Jak Alnwick stranded.

While he has had to be content with cameos from the bench so far this term he is determined to keep working hard and give his manager a decision to make.

"It was a chance for me to go out and show what I can do, same as it was two or three weeks ago against Livingston; to come on and try to have an impact on the game,” he said afterwards.

"I was just happy to come on the park and be influential and find somebody who could actually put away one of my passes! You can play those passes and if nobody gets on the end of it no one remembers them, so kudos to Paul McGinn because it was some finish,” he added.

Allan was one of two players, along with Drey Wright, who might have ended up on the other team on Saturday as Hibs attempted to piece together a late deal to bring St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath to Easter Road. Negotiations failed to reach a conclusion before the deadline and the respective players remained at their clubs.

"The manager and myself spoke about it afterwards but for me the focus is training hard and when I get the opportunity on the park, remind people what I can do,” Allan said when asked about the late drama.

"Honestly, I’ve been through it all before. I just take it as part of football now. I’ve been through a lot more difficult things than that. These things just happen in football.

"When you’ve already been through it you just move on, keep training hard and if you get the chance to show what you can do, take the opportunity."

The 29-year-old has been limited to brief appearances so far this season but is more than ready to complete a full match if called upon.

"I can definitely play 90 minutes but the manager picks the team. It’s for me to show what I can do when I get a chance and I think, maybe, I showed what I can do against St Mirren and previously against Livingston,” Allan continued.

"I’ve just got to keep plugging away and when I get the opportunity, take it.”

Allan admitted there was disappointment in the home dressing room after losing the late equaliser.

"You get spells like that in the season where the team might not start the game well but as a team we’ve come back from those situations really well in recent times,” he said.

"Sometimes when you don’t take your chances and the other team has nothing to lose by throwing boys forward trying to get their first three points of the season, it’s difficult.

"I thought we had enough chances to see the game out in the second half and we’re disappointed we didn’t.”

