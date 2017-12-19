Scott Bain on Hibs’ radar after Ross Laidlaw injury fears

Hibs are exploring the possibility of recruiting a new goalkeeper in January as Ross Laidlaw faces the prospect of being sidelined until well into the new year.

Dundee outcast Scott Bain is among those under consideration by the Easter Road club. Back-up goalkeeper Laidlaw has been unavailable for Hibs’ last six matches after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during a training session on the eve of last month’s home defeat by St Johnstone.

Hibs keeper Ross Laidlaw has been toiling with a shoulder injury. Pic: SNS

With the injury showing no sign of responding to treatment thus far, the 25-year-old is due to see a specialist on Wednesday and, depending on the outcome, he could go under the knife this week. The Easter Road club are braced for the possibility of the goalkeeper being ruled out for at least another two or three months.

The absence of Laidlaw presents an obvious problem for Neil Lennon at a time when first-choice goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is enduring a form dip. The manager has questioned the Israeli over his part in goals conceded in the defeats by both Rangers and Aberdeen over the past week. “The goalkeeper looks short of confidence at the minute,” Lennon said of Marciano after the 4-1 loss at Pittodrie.

Marciano was dropped earlier in the season following a poor display against Motherwell in September, but that was at a time when the manager was able to call on Laidlaw, pictured right, who had proven to be an able deputy at various points last season. With the former Raith Rovers goalkeeper sidelined, however, Lennon currently has only development team goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, a 19-year-old Pole, to compete with and cover for Marciano.

With Hibs sitting fourth in the Premiership and harbouring lofty ambitions for their maiden season back in the top flight, management are conscious of the need to replenish their depleted goalkeeping department at the earliest opportunity and Bain has been on Hibs’ radar for some time after impressing during his three-and-a-half years with Dundee.

Current No.1 Ofir Marciano has been struggling with his confidence, according to Hibs head coach Neil Lennon. Pic: SNS

However, the 26-year-old former Aberdeen youngster, who is based in Midlothian, will be heading out of Dens Park either in January or when his contract expires at the end of the season after being unceremoniously banished from the first-team picture following a fallout with manager Neil McCann at the end of October. Hibs are among several clubs monitoring Bain’s situation with interest.