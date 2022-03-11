Scott Brown: Former Hibs midfielder explains why he had to leave Aberdeen

Scott Brown is looking for more coaching opportunities after leaving Aberdeen

Brown left the Dons earlier this week after recently-appointed manager Jim Goodwin made it clear that coaching opportunities would be limited for the 36-year-old.

The former Celtic skipper had joined Aberdeen on a two-year player/coach contract last summer after being invited to join former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass' backroom team.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou later declared that there would always be an "open door" for Brown at his club.

Writing on his Instagram account, Brown said: "Last season, I was given the opportunity by Stephen and the board at Aberdeen Football Club to take the next step in my football career - continuing to play the game that I love whilst gaining hands-on coaching experience.

"Unfortunately the season didn't go as well as we had hoped, and with the managerial change at the club, the opportunity to both play and coach wasn't there anymore. After speaking with Jim and Aberdeen, we decided it was best for us to part ways.

"Firstly I would like to thank Stephen and the board for giving me the opportunity and for the incredible support that you have shown me in the short time I spent at your club. To Allan (Russell), Henry (Apaloo) and the rest of the backroom staff I enjoyed working with you and I leave you with my best wishes for the future.

"To the players, I have seen the character, the hard work and determination that you put in day after day on the training pitch and I hope that it brings you, and everyone at the club, success in the future.

"To the fans, I know I was only with you for a short time but thank you for welcoming me to your club, and to your city. The support I received from everyone, from the terraces to meeting you around the city was unbelievable. Thank you! Aberdeen is a huge club and everyone from the board, staff and players are determined to bring you success both on and off the pitch.

"It has been a whirlwind few days and I am going to take some time to consider all my options and relax with my family. I am sure I will get a few rounds of golf in as well."

