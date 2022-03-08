Scott Brown 'set to retire' with Aberdeen contract to be ripped up

Scott Brown is reportedly set to retire. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Daily Record reports the Celtic legend and former Hibs midfielder is in talks with the Dons about terminating his deal with more than a year left to run on it.

Brown moved to Pittodrie in the summer having agreed a pre-contract 12 months ago.

He was brought in as part of Stephen Glass’ management team while continuing to have a playing role.

That changed with the sacking of Glass and arrival of Jim Goodwin as manager.

The new boss revealed that Brown would get fewer coaching opportunities but would retain his assistant title.

"I have said to him that I'm very hands on as a manager," Goodwin said after arriving from St Mirren

"That means he might get a bit frustrated with a lack of opportunity on the training pitch as this is a key moment for me and the rest of the squad.

"I have to get my ideas over to the players and make them understand what I'm asking them to do.

"I don't have time to ask my assistant Lee Sharp , Scott Brown or Barry Robson who is also a coach here to be coming in taking bits and pieces."

Brown is looking to focus on his transition to becoming a manager and was in the running for the St Mirren job to replace Goodwin before Stephen Robinson was appointed.