James Scott on target as Hibs record narrow friendly win against Huddersfield Town

James Scott in action against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Hibernian FC

The 21-year-old forward, who came on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win against Ross County at Easter Road, was in the right place at the right time to help Chris Mueller’s cross-cum-shot into the back of the net.

Gareth Evans and Steve Kean led a team made up of first-team fringe players and development squad members, with manager Shaun Maloney and No.2 Gary Caldwell taking in proceedings.

Terriers midfielder Pat Jones had an effort deflected onto the post by in a first half played in a mixture of driving rain and considerable wind.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were awarded a penalty early in the second half following a foul but Danny Grant sent his effort from 12 yards well over the bar – although to be fair to the Irishman, the wind appeared to catch the ball as he struck it.

Hibs were defending well but finding clear-cut opportunities few and far between until 15 minutes from the end, when Mueller picked up the ball on the left-hand side and his effort was turned in past Jacob Chapman by Scott.

Huddersfield attacker Myles Bright then smacked the underside of the crossbar with a fierce drive, and the offside flag ruled out the follow-up attempt.

Kevin Dabrowski then got down well to save a late free kick to ensure a clean sheet for the second-string Hibs team, who made it two wins out of two against the Yorkshire outfit, having beaten them 4-2 at Canalside back in October.

Message from the editor