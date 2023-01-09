Scottish Cup: Boroughmuir Thistle face Glasgow giants while Hearts in all SWPL1 draw and Hibs at home
Boroughmuir have been drawn against Celtic in the fifth round of the Scottish Women’s Cup in what will be a massive game.
Suzy Shepherd’s team overcame Edinburgh Caledonia 11-1 in the last round of the cup at the weekend, but will now have to defeat the holders if they are going to progress to the quarter finals. Celtic defeated Falkirk 9-0 on the weekend to progress and are currently third in SWPL1 with only one loss to their name. With Boroughmuir being drawn at home Shepherd will be hoping that it will give her side an outside chance of causing an upset.
Elsewhere, Hearts have been handed an all-SWPL1 tie as they will travel to Partick Thistle. Hearts may fancy their chances to get to the quarters after completing the double over their opponents this season. Hibs will stay in the capital to face East Fife, who are currently bottom of the SWPL2. The ties will take place on the weekend of February 12th.