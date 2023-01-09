Suzy Shepherd’s team overcame Edinburgh Caledonia 11-1 in the last round of the cup at the weekend, but will now have to defeat the holders if they are going to progress to the quarter finals. Celtic defeated Falkirk 9-0 on the weekend to progress and are currently third in SWPL1 with only one loss to their name. With Boroughmuir being drawn at home Shepherd will be hoping that it will give her side an outside chance of causing an upset.