Scottish Cup tickets - how Hibs fans can bag place at Forfar tie

Station Park, where Hibs will face Forfar on January 20.

The first Scottish Cup tickets for Hibs’ away day in Forfar go on sale from tomorrow morning. Hibs First members can log on from 10 am. The Scottish Premiership outfit have been allocated 3000 tickets for the January 20 trip to Station Park. But there are only a tiny number of seated places available, with the vast majority of away punters on terracing.

Seated tickets are available at £20 for adults, £14 for over-65s and a tenner for under-16s. Standing room only tickets are priced at £18, £12 and £10 respectively for the three categories.

Too book your tickets, visit https://www.eticketing.co.uk/hibernianfc/