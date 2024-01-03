Scottish Cup tickets - how Hibs fans can bag place at Forfar tie
Members-only sale followed by season ticket holders
The first Scottish Cup tickets for Hibs’ away day in Forfar go on sale from tomorrow morning. Hibs First members can log on from 10 am. The Scottish Premiership outfit have been allocated 3000 tickets for the January 20 trip to Station Park. But there are only a tiny number of seated places available, with the vast majority of away punters on terracing.
Seated tickets are available at £20 for adults, £14 for over-65s and a tenner for under-16s. Standing room only tickets are priced at £18, £12 and £10 respectively for the three categories.
Too book your tickets, visit https://www.eticketing.co.uk/hibernianfc/
Season ticket holders who aren’t Hibs First members will be given a chance to book their places at the fourth-round tie from noon on Friday. In the unlikely even that there are tickets left, they’ll go on general sale at a later date. Ray McKinnon’s Forfar currently sit eighth in League Two, having won just one of their last five games.