The most successful teams in Scottish Cup history ranked as Hearts and Hibs compete in the 139th season of the tournament

Football fans will turn their attention to The Scottish Cup this weekend and Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs will be amongst those hoping to write their names into the history books.

The Scottish Cup has long been regarded as the most prestigious knockout tournament in the country and this year’s edition marks the 150th anniversary of the tournament since the inaugural competition back in 1874.

In total there has been a total of 138 different Scottish Cup finals, with 11 being cancelled as a result of the First and Second World War.

As the Premiership teams begin to enter the competition we take a look back at the top 10 most successful teams in Scottish Cup history and assess how Hearts and Hibs' record in the competition compares to the likes of Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen.

1 . St Mirren - three titles Alex Smith's St Mirren lifted their last Scottish Cup title in 1987. Ian Ferguson netted the winner against Dundee United in extra time.

2 . Clyde - three titles Scottish League Two side Clyde enjoyed the bulk of their success in the 1950s with two of their three Scottish Cup titles coming in that decade. The most recent was a 1-0 triumph over Hibs in 1958.

3 . Vale of Leven - three titles Ninth-tier Vale of Leven were involved in seven of the first 16 Scottish Cup finals - winning three and losing four.