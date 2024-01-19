Who has lifted the Scottish Cup the most: how Hearts and Hibs success compares to Celtic, Rangers & more
The most successful teams in Scottish Cup history ranked as Hearts and Hibs compete in the 139th season of the tournament
Football fans will turn their attention to The Scottish Cup this weekend and Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs will be amongst those hoping to write their names into the history books.
The Scottish Cup has long been regarded as the most prestigious knockout tournament in the country and this year’s edition marks the 150th anniversary of the tournament since the inaugural competition back in 1874.
In total there has been a total of 138 different Scottish Cup finals, with 11 being cancelled as a result of the First and Second World War.
As the Premiership teams begin to enter the competition we take a look back at the top 10 most successful teams in Scottish Cup history and assess how Hearts and Hibs' record in the competition compares to the likes of Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen.