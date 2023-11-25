The Scottish Premiership season resumes on Saturday with the international break over and done with, and here we check on the latest attendance table. Celtic and Rangers are dominating the real table as things stand, with Brendan Rodgers ' men eight points clear, albeit they have played a game more.

Hearts are currently in fourth spot, two points behind St Mirren in third, while Hibs are down in seventh, two points worse off. Here, with the help of FootballWebPages, we take a look at where the two Edinburgh sides rank when it comes to average home attendances. Take a look below.