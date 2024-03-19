4,009 fouls have been committed in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - today, we'll be looking at the teams who have been on the receiving end of a talking to more than any other. We'll be looking at the foul totals from teams such as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts. We will not be looking at the total of yellow or red cards received - we'll merely be looking at the number of fouls each team has committed so far. As such, the severity of each individual foul will not be considered for the purposes of this piece.