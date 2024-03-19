Who is the Premiership's dirtiest team? All 12 clubs ranked by fouls committed including Hearts & Hibs

Here's a look at the Scottish Premiership teams that have committed the most fouls this season - including Hibs and Hearts.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 19th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

4,009 fouls have been committed in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - today, we'll be looking at the teams who have been on the receiving end of a talking to more than any other. We'll be looking at the foul totals from teams such as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts. We will not be looking at the total of yellow or red cards received - we'll merely be looking at the number of fouls each team has committed so far. As such, the severity of each individual foul will not be considered for the purposes of this piece.

(Data via Pie & Bovril)

Fouls committed: 286

1. 12. Dundee

Fouls committed: 286

Photo Sales
Fouls committed: 295

2. 11. Celtic

Fouls committed: 295

Photo Sales
Fouls committed: 304

3. 10. Hibs

Fouls committed: 304

Photo Sales
Fouls committed: 309

4. 9. Rangers

Fouls committed: 309

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCelticRangers