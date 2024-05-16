The penultimate round of results in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season have been locked in following the recent midweek fixtures. Just one more game-week remains until the campaign ends and we can look back on players and club performances as a whole.

Celtic wrapped up the title with their 5-0 win over Kilmarnock while Rangers played out an entertaining 5-2 winning clash against Dundee. Hibs broke their two-game winless run with a big three points over Motherwell, but Hearts were forced to settle for a draw against St Mirren.

The latest Premiership Team of the Week has landed and while there is no room for any Jambos players this time round, Hibs have two stars named in the XI. Take a look below at who made the cut based on their WhoScored? match performance ratings out of 10.