The Scottish Premiership season is now in its endgame. With the pressure being cranked up and the finishing line in sight, let's take a step back - here's a look at how many penalties each team in Scotland's top division has been given over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

There is only one team in the league who have yet to be awarded a penalty this season - meanwhile, the team who has received the most has benefitted from a whopping 13 penalty decisions in 2023/24. Additionally, we'll also look at where Hibs and Hearts rank in the final table.