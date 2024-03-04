News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs been awarded this season? Scottish Premiership spot kick awards

Here's a look at how many penalties each Scottish Premiership team has been awarded this season - including Celtic and Rangers.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The Scottish Premiership season is now in its endgame. With the pressure being cranked up and the finishing line in sight, let's take a step back - here's a look at how many penalties each team in Scotland's top division has been given over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

There is only one team in the league who have yet to be awarded a penalty this season - meanwhile, the team who has received the most has benefitted from a whopping 13 penalty decisions in 2023/24. Additionally, we'll also look at where Hibs and Hearts rank in the final table.

Penalties awarded: 0

1. 12. Ross County

Penalties awarded: 0

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 2

2. 11. St Johnstone

Penalties awarded: 2

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 3

3. 10. Hibs

Penalties awarded: 3

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 4

4. 9. Kilmarnock

Penalties awarded: 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FC