Scottish Women’s Cup: Good draw for Capital teams

Hearts are are at home to lower division opposition, either Westdyke or Dundee United.

If Hibs overcome St Johnstone in their postponed third-round tie, they will also host lower division opponents, Gartcairn.

Spartans have a tricker but winnable tie, with a trip to top-flight Aberdeen or Glasgow Women.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs both have favourable draws in the Scottish Women's Cup

Boroughmuir Thistle, fourth in SWPL2, might fancy their chances of an upset away to SWPL1 second-bottom side Partick Thistle.

Third tier Edinburgh City have still to take on Celtic in their third round, and the winners will face Rangers.

Livingston also have a good draw. If they beat Montrose at home, they will take on Dryburgh Athletic or Kilmarnock at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The games are scheduled for Sunday, February 13.

SWPL1 action resumes this weekend, with Hibs hosting Celtic, Hearts hosting Rangers and Spartans travelling to Aberdeen.

Message from the editor