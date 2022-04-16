Shaun Maloney 'could not be more proud' of Hibs despite defeat after 'dominating' Hearts with ten men at Hampden

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney was proud of his team at full time despite the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat

The Hibs boss felt his team were on top even when they went down to ten men in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat, Joe Newell having been sent off midway through the second half.

He admitted Hearts have a stronger squad but is convinced Hibs can match them in the longer term by being more consistent.

Malonley said: “I thought the performance of my team was excellent, as good as it’s been I the time I’ve been here. I couldn’t be more proud of them, what they gave me.

“After going down to ten me I actually think we were the more dominant team. I’m extremely disappointed for the support that the result did not match the performance.”

He added: “I know exactly where the squad is and what we need to compete with Hearts. What you saw today was, in my opinion, a more dominant performance.

“They have a very strong squad. They have a lot of experience at this and higher levels. Unfortunately you saw Craig [Gordon] make an amazing save and that’s what happens with players at that level.

“So we have a little bit to go. Literally from the 1st of February that has been on my mind. I know exactly what we need to get to a point where consistently we can outperform the teams above us.

“That is going to be vital over the next few weeks. We have to remember how we feel now. And make sure that it doesn’t happen again next season.”

Maloney didn’t have any complaints about Newell’s red card, shown for a lunge on Barrie McKay, and was pleased to see more aggression from his team after the previous week’s limp display at Tynecastle.

“I could understand it,” he said. “Joe was on that edge and he was trying to stop a counter-attack. It’s not ideal in these big games. It affected us for maybe five minutes but then we found a structure that allowed us to still be really aggressive on Hearts.

“And after that we were very good and created big chances. That has been the difference, those chances, we do have to be more efficient and in the big games more clinical.