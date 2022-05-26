Shaun Maloney: Former Hibs boss closes in on Dundee job as Jack Ross drop out of running

The Dark Blues have been searching for Mark McGhee's successor as they prepare for life in the Championship.

They will be determined to have a strong pair of hands at the helm as they plot their return to the Premiership at the first attempt.

And in that regard, both former Hibs managers were reportedly the final candidates on the Dens Park club's shortlist for the job.

Former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney is the frontrunner for the Dundee job. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

However, according to The Scotsman, Ross has now dropped out of the running with Maloney in pole position to take over at Dundee.

Should Maloney indeed end up being appointed, it would see him reunited with his former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

Strachan currently works as the Dens Park club's technical director and has been involved in the managerial recruitment process alongside owner John Nelms.

He only took charge of the Easter Road side back in December after coming in as Jack Ross' replacement, following the latter's axing. And at Dundee, he will hope to get much more time in the job as he tries to lead the Dark Blues to promotion.

There is pressure to appoint the right man this time around. Ross was a popular choice among Dundee supporters and not only because of his Dens Park connection. Ross, who was also a youth player at Dundee in the early 1990s, has since established himself as a well-regarded manager.