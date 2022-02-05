Shaun Maloney: Hibs created enough chances to beat St Mirren but have to be more clinical

Connor Ronan’s strike just after the hour mark handed the Buddies victory in the Capital as the hosts drew a blank at home once again. Ewan Henderson had two good chances early in the second half and although the Easter Road side peppered the opposition box with crosses, they were unable to find the net.

Speaking afterwards Maloney cut a frustrated figure.

"It’s a really disappointing result. For about 25 minutes in the second half we created more than enough opportunities to win the game and that’s the most frustrating thing.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney

“The result has to be different, but that’s the difference between taking your chances when you have them and being clinical.

“They had one chance from our throw-in that they take, and it’s a really good finish.”

Maloney has urged his players to start taking their chances in front of goal as Hibs chase down Motherwell in fourth place.

"Being clinical at any level is the difference between winning and losing matches,” he added.

“We have had chances in recent games, we have maybe created less and when you do that it’s still about being clinical.

“I know we haven’t lost ground, but that’s the second opportunity we have had to move into fourth after Livingston last week.

“We really need to start taking these opportunities.

“I feel we should have won it, with the amount of chances we created and the way we limited them, the game should have been 3-1, 4-1, 5-1.

“The last ten minutes were more chaotic than controlled and we didn't create as much as we could have done.

“I should be sitting here speaking about a very different result but if you don't take your chances, you're not going to win games.”

Hibs travel to Glasgow to face Rangers on Wednesday night and Maloney is keen for a repeat performance of the showing against Celtic – this time with goals.

“We have to be clinical against Rangers. Against Celtic, I was really pleased. We got beaten 2-0 but the performance was at a good level.

"We didn’t create enough so the challenge is to try to dominate like we did at Celtic Park, create chances, and take them.”

