Shaun Maloney Hibs move gets backing from Belgium ace Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans pictured with Shaun Maloney ahead of a World Cup 2022 qualifier between Belgium and Belarus

Maloney worked as No.2 to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for more than three years and admitted it was a tough decision opting to take his first steps in management following interest from the Capital club.

He agreed a a three-and-a-half year deal to succeed Jack Ross, who was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 defeat by Livingston earlier this month, and will take charge of his first match as Hibs manager on Wednesday night when they host Aberdeen.

Maloney joined the Belgian set-up following their third-place finish in the 2020 World Cup, with the team eliminated from Euro 2020 at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners Italy.

Tielemans played 34 times for Belgium during Maloney’s time on the coaching staff and paid tribute to the former Scotland internationalist following his unveiling by Hibs.

The Leicester City player told Sky Sports: “Firstly, congratulations to him. I’m sad for myself because he is a really good guy, and a really good person.

"I think he’ll do well as a manager because he has the experience of working with one of the best national team squads.

"We have some real quality players and he’s done a really good job with us; he’s really respected inside the group.