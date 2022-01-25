Shaun Maloney: Hibs will spend Martin Boyle transfer fee on bringing in 'right replacement'

Martin Boyle left Hibs for Al-Faisaly last week

The 28-year-old joined Al-Faisaly last week for around £3 million and some of that will be reinvested in an effort to replenish the Hibs attack – but only if the club can source someone of the required quality.

Easter Road chairman Ron Gordon and the club’s chief executive Ben Kensell have held talks with the manager regarding the void left by Boyle’s departure and how they might begin to source a replacement for the talismanic forward.

Maloney said: "The chairman and the CEO have been very clear on what would happen if Martin left.

"It has to be the right profile, the right person, and if that's the case, then we will spend the money that's needed to bring that person here. It has to be the right one though.

"All the work has to be done and I have to be very happy with who that is. When I decide, then we can spend it.

"If it's this window, then brilliant. If not, we will wait until the summer.

"Martin will be missed on the park and off it but that's football. We love what he's done for this club and we hope he has an amazing time in his new venture but now we have to move forward. We have to find a solution to replace the attributes he had."

