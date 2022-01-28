Shaun Maloney: I've felt more support from Hibs fans than what's been talked about

Shaun Maloney has felt plenty of support from the Hibs fans since coming in

The Easter Road side laboured to victory over League One side Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round before drawing a blank away to Motherwell, but Maloney isn’t concerned, insisting that there have been positive signs and during his first six weeks in the job he has seen a lot of progress in his players.

“I’ve felt a little bit more support than what’s been talked about,” he said ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at home to Livingston.

“When we came in it was a very difficult period. To then try to change the way the team plays is not something that happens quickly.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What the players are now showing me, and the way they have bought into what I’m asking them to do, gives me so much pride.

“I have to be really excited about where we can get to. There are principles I’ve tried to bring to the team and I’m really pleased with what I’m seeing and what I’m looking for.

“It’s been five games. We’ve won three and drawn away at Motherwell, and got beat at Celtic Park but with a performance I was really happy with.

“Before that it was one win in nine so I think it’s been a really positive start.

“I know there are areas of the team and our performances that I can improve, and we will improve as a group.

“But it’s been six weeks, five games, and overall I’m very, very positive about it.”

Message from the editor