The 39-year-old was appointed on December 20, shortly after the Easter Road side lost the Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic, and presided over seven wins, six draws, and six defeats in all competitions.

Maloney’s final match in charge was the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts, which came just a week after a 3-1 reversal against the same team at Tynecastle that ended Hibs’ hopes of securing a place in the top six.

David Gray will take interim charge of the team until the end of the season, supported by loans manager Eddie May and goalkeeping coach Jon Busch.

Shaun Maloney has left Hibs with immediate effect

Maloney’s assistant Gary Caldwell, first-team coach Valerio Zuddas, and Head of Technical Support Brian Doogan have also departed the club.

Hibs owner and executive chairman Ron Gordon said: “Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly-regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out.

“We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

A statement from Hibs read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed the club as first-team manager.

“Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have also left with immediate effect.

"David Gray will take charge of the first team as caretaker-manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and will be supported by Eddie May and Jon Busch.”

