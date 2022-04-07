Shaun Maloney outlines what Hibs have to do to beat Hearts in league and cup

The Hibees make the short hop across the Capital on Saturday to take on Robbie Neilson’s side in the final league match before the split, and meet their rivals again the following week at Hampden in the last four of the cup.

Maloney has only faced Hearts once in his tenure as Hibs boss as the teams played out a goalless draw at Easter Road in February, but knows what his team has to do to get two results.

"I feel good, I feel positive,” he said about the league game at an event with Hibs season ticket holders earlier this week.

Shaun Maloney is feeling positive ahead of the Hearts double-header

"The performance and the mentality against Dundee United gives me that feeling. Physically, I feel the team are really, really good and I really want them to go and show their personality in action at Tynecastle.

"I’ve got no concerns about any of our team going there and having a physical issue. I want us to really go and match what Hearts have, and I want us to play as well.”

Seven days after the showdown in Gorgie, the two sides head west to the national stadium, where they will do battle for a place in the Scottish Cup final against either Celtic or Rangers, who face off in the second of two derby encounters in the penultimate stage of the competition.

"I think we've got a very good chance I think we've given ourselves that opportunity. I think the really hard part is actually getting to Hampden,” he continued.

"Anything can happen on the day. I think we have more than enough to beat Hearts this weekend but at Hampden, I think we have to be honest, it can go either way as well, if we don't play.

"We have to be at our very best in both defensive and attacking areas.

"We can definitely win both, but we have to be our very best. And I think we can definitely do that.”

