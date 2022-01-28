Shaun Maloney speaks on Runar Hauge deal, Scott Allan situation, and search for Martin Boyle replacement

The 20-year-old could complete his move from Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt to Hibs over the weekend, having flown in to Scotland for a medical and to finalise terms, but will be more of a long-term project.

“A deal for Runar is pretty close. The club has been working on it for a few months. He will go straight in to the B team with Steve Kean. He’s more of a development one than one for the first team. He’s not a replacement for Martin Boyle.

“There’s still a shortlist [for a Boyle replacement]. We are very hopeful that something gets done in the next couple of days.

Shaun Maloney is still searching for a Martin Boyle replacement

"I have a lot of faith in the forward players we have, but I just think there’s a certan profile that would help the team just with the attributes Martin had; that speed which makes opponents defend very differently. Hopefully that’s something that we can bring to help the rest of the attacking players in the coming days.

“That would be the only one I envisage in terms of incomings.”

Meanwhile, Scott Allan is still very much in Maloney’s plans despite reports linking him with Kilmarnock, while midfielder Melker Hallberg has signed an 18-month deal with St Johnstone after leaving Hibs on Thursday.

“I am still planning on Scott being here at the close of the window. I’m always open if a player decides there’s something different he wants but I plan on having him against Livingston and moving forward.”

Maloney also cooled talk of Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen being thrust into action any time soon.

“He’s very young and come from a different country, so it’s going to take him a bit of time. I think it’s going to be more weeks than days before he’s at a level where he can really compete for that number nine position.”

On reports that Hibs had made an offer for new Hearts signing Toby Sibbick Maloney continued: “No, that’s not true. When I came in I knew Rocky and wanted him at the club. Credit to the CEO and owner, they went and did that for me. So no, it’s not true.”

