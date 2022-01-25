Shaun Maloney speaks on Scott Allan transfer situation and key Hibs player's injury comeback

Manager Shaun Maloney addressed reports that the Capital club would listen to offers for the playmaker, saying: Scott has trained and trained well.

"He came on against Celtic, so nothing to report there. He’ll be in the squad for the game.

“I’m really, really happy with the squad. If any individual’s needs or ideas change then the door is always open, I’ll deal with that on a case-by-case basis.

Shaun Maloney spoke on Scott Allan's situation

“If a player wants to play more minutes or feels he’s going to be happier elsewhere, I would have to listen to that.

“I’m happy with the squad and happy to go with the same squad after the window shuts. But if that changes then I can adapt to that as well."

Meanwhile, there was good news for Kyle Magennis, who featured in a bounce game on Tuesday as he continues his comeback from injury.

“The bounce game was really specific for Elias Melkersen and Kyle, who is coming back from injury,” Maloney explained.

"He got a really good period of time and Sean Mackie played 45 minutes.

“I hope Kyle will be back in the next couple of weeks. It has been really positive when he has trained with us, he’s shown a lot.

“He has been out for a long period, but I would hope in the next couple weeks he’ll be available for the first team squad.”

