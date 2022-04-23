'Should have started more under Maloney': How Hibs players rated after 1-0 victory at St Mirren

GK – Matt Macey – 7

Made a good save in the first half at his front post to deny Eamonn Brophy an opener for the hosts.

DRC – Paul McGinn – 8

Hibs scorer Ewan Henderson and striker James Scott battle with St Mirren's Richard Tait for possession during the cinch Premiership encounter in Paisley. Picture: SNS

Put in a crucial clearance after Macey made his save and was excellent at defending the back post all game.

DC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Got caught underneath Curtis Main on a couple of occasions as he fought with the physical striker for high balls. Overall he had a solid game.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 8

He should have started more under Shaun Maloney. The veteran has been in good form recently and continued it in Paisley. Thundered into tackles from the start and did his defensive duties near flawlessly. Hibs’ man of the match.

MR – Chris Cadden – 6

A threatening cross which led to a Hibs corner was his only stand-out contribution before being forced off through injury on 20 minutes.

MC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6

Passed the ball about with his usual composure when he had the time but didn’t make a huge impact on the match.

MC – Joe Newell – 6

Was having quite a poor game until an excellent run and cross presented James Scott with the best chance to that point in the match. Brightened up after that.

ML – Harry Clarke – 7

Forced to move to right wing-back after the injury to Cadden. He wasn’t quite the physical force he can be – with the exception of bursting through and into a challenge which led to the winning goal.

AM – Ewan Henderson – 6

Overall it wasn’t a great performance from the midfielder, though he produced the magic to earn the three points. It was an alert run and a cool finish at the end of it.

FC – James Scott – 6

Lively at the beginning of the game and came to life again shortly before Hibs made the breakthrough. But he did fall away for long periods and missed a good chance.

FC – Elias Melkersen – 5

Showed plenty of enthusiasm but is still clearly getting to grips with the physical demands of the Scottish game as he was often pushed off the ball.

Sub – Josh Doig – 6

On in place of Cadden. Steady enough defensively but wasn’t much of a threat going forward.

Sub – Chris Mueller – 7

Showed quite a bit of determination coming off the bench and Hibs’ performance certainly went up a notch after his introduction.

Sub – Sylvester Jasper – 7

Won possession and played in a perfect pass for Josh Campbell to seal the game late, but the midfielder didn’t take it.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 5

Did his usual running but should have done much better with his late chance.

