Hunter began her career with Hibs at under-13 level, making her first-team debut in 2012. Ten years later she has reached 250 appearances, winning numerous trophies along the way. Kennedy, who is the most decorated Hibs player ever, praised her loyalty to the club.

“I was Joelle Murray and Siobhan’s captain, and I was there when Siobhan played her first game for the women’s team,” Houston told the Edinburgh Evening News in an exclusive interview. “It’s really good to see that they are still playing, and for Hibs, given how the game has moved on. I’m sure there have been offers for them to go elsewhere, but Siobhan is a great player; she’s a role model to the younger ones, she’s local and she wears her heart on her sleeve. I don’t think many would argue if she was the next Hibs captain.”

Kennedy spent 20 years with Hibs, from 1999 as a member of the inaugural Hibernian Ladies squad, and won three League titles, five Scottish Cups, three League Cups and featured in three Champions League competitions before retiring in 2019.

Houston believes that Hunter is a "great role model" to the younger generation Picture: SNS

Throughout her career she has seen many talents leave Hibs and flourish, none more so than Caroline Weir, who made her senior debut in 2011 before leaving for Arsenal in 2013. The 27-year-old midfielder signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer with Kennedy insisting she knew Weir was destined for the top.

“There aren’t many players with her calibre,” Houston explained. “She was at Hibs when she was very young, her dad was involved and he sponsored the ladies team. I think she made her debut when she was 13, which in itself is unusual. She was always going to be a star. She’s very laid back and extremely nice. I think she just takes everything in her stride. She’s never changed, and I’m absolutely delighted that she’s got her big move and she’s doing really well. She keeps her feet grounded. She was an extremely big player in the Scotland setup as well, so I knew she was headed for bigger and better things as the game grew.”

Tickets are still available for the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation Hibernian Family Reunion match on Sunday November 20 from £5, available from the club website: eticketing.co.uk/hibernianfc/Events/Index