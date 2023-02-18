Lee Johnson salutes the Hibs fans after victory over Kilmarnock

Will Fish opened the scoring on 15 minutes with substitute Matthew Hoppe opening his account for the club early in the second half. Kyle Vassell was sent off for the visitors following a VAR review that determined him to have been guilty of serious foul play following a challenge on Marijan Čabraja and although Hibs were unable to add to their tally, they finished the game comfortably.

"First half we were fluid, some lovely combination play but really well structured behind the ball as well. I was disappointed not to come in more than one goal up and that became the half-time conversation, the threat for the second half,” Johnson said afterwards.

“We limited them to not many opportunities and had a fair few ourselves, I think it was 20 shots, but I thought we still defended well. I know there were a couple cleared off the line but that goes to show that the clean sheets are so important. Six, seven weeks ago we were conceding three a game. A lot of work and a few signings have enabled us to keep more clean sheets, which is very good.

“They had a little flurry which forced me into changing the shape but we started to wrestle the game back and had a couple of chances ourselves.”

Johnson insists his team is still not the finished article despite six games unbeaten.

“It’s a team that’s still in transition. We’ve talked about recruits, how we move players on but that’s what they’ve got to do – put on performances like that at home. It was a well-coached performance from the team – I’m not talking about myself! Everyone out there was well organised and never left themselves in too much trouble. I really enjoyed it from a tactical point of view and credit to the boys for that.”

Hibs have another free weekend coming up but travel to Livingston the week after, to a place where they haven’t always enjoyed positive results.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult run,” Johnson continued. “We’ve a tough game against Livingston on the astro then into two Old Firm games. It was important we got the win, it gives us an opportunity over the next couple of weeks.

“On the back of a win, we can keep building on that feel-good factor of the last few weeks but we want points. You don’t want games in hand, you want to compete for those points as early as possible, so it’s not something we particularly want but it’s a situation we need to deal with.”

As well as his goal, Will Fish put in a commanding performance at centre-back, earning praise from Johnson for his display alongside Paul Hanlon.

