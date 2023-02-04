The overjoyed Hibs fans spilled onto the pitch to celebrate the French forward’s superb goal, a fizzing toe-poke low into the bottom corner from 20 yards after a deft first touch to get away from Marcus Fraser in the 77th minute. The Saints defender should perhaps have done better to cut out Ewan Henderson’s zipped pass in from the right touchline after good work from Chris Cadden, but the control from Youan made the goal.

It was a reward for a solid performance and, after the dismay of the Edinburgh derby defeat, means manager Lee Johnson has now picked up seven points in three games despite offloading more players than he brought in during the January transfer window. Hibs are up to fifth. How quickly things can change.

Porteous not missed

Elie Youan celebrates scoring the winning goal with teammate Matthew Hoppe. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

It is no secret that Hibs are light at centre-back, and Mikey Devlin will spend another week on trial before a decision is made whether or not to bring him in as cover on a short-term deal. But fears expressed by Hibs fans about the vulnerability of Will Fish and Paul Hanlon as a pairing have been unfounded on the evidence of the last three games they have played together in eight days.

On a day when Ryan Porteous scored on his Watford debut, Hibs fans might even be forgiven for starting to wonder if the former talisman is really going to be missed that much after all. Fish and Hanlon were very good again. Hibs have conceded one goal in three games with them as a partnership.

Individual errors

Hibs defended pretty well in an even first half and the only two chances that came St Mirren’s way were the result of individual errors. But not from defenders. The first was when James Jeggo was robbed by Mark O’Hara in a dangerous area, giving Curtis Main a sight of goal. It was a powerful strike but a good height for David Marshall, who kept it out at the near post.

The second was an inexplicable inside pass by Aiden McGeady straight to Main 30 yards from the Hibs goal. This time the Saints striker fired over the bar.

Impressive Egan-Riley

CJ Egan-Riley, who had 15 minutes or so from the bench against Ross County, was handed his first start at right-back, Chris Cadden dropping to the bench due an injury niggle, also played his part in the clean sheet.

The 20-year-old on loan from Burnley is thought to be equally comfortable at right-sided centre-back and you could see why. The Hibs fans were singing his name just ten minutes into game. It came after he had shown strength and anticipation to get in front of the Saints attacker to intercept and overturn possession. He went on to do the same thing a few more times.

Quick and strong, the early indications are that he has better defensive instincts than Cadden, whose strength is going forward. The bonus is that Egan-Riley can do that too. He looks like a quality addition and will could well make the right-back spot his own. Cadden played further forward when he came on early in the second half to replace McGeady, whose recent good form deserted him.

McKirdy’s bad luck

Harry McKirdy certainly caught the eye with his new flamengo pink mohican hair, but it didn’t bring him any luck. The Englishman had to be helped from he field in the 17th minute after appearing to lose his footing and falling awkwardly.

With Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych out and Hoppe on the bench, it was the last thing he needed. Back in he staring line-up, the Englishman is still waiting on his first Hibs goal and would have been catch the manager’s eye too. The injury didn’t look good. He re-appeared from the dressing-room at half time on crutches. Joe Newell also limped off in the second half, replaced by Ewan Henderson.

Hoppe’s prospects

Matthew Hoppe, the American international striker, was introduced for McKirdy earlier than he would have expected. He only met his new teammates for the first time on Thursday and hasn’t been playing much for Middlesbrough, so it was no surprise to see him named on the bench.

His mistimed a couple of challenges, but looks aggressive. He made a nice darting run in the second half which opened up an angle to shoot under pressure. It was tight, though, and Trevor Carson’s save at the near post was comfortable.

He is clearly flexible, playing through the middle, on the right and left of the front three in his 75 minutes on he pitch. He will need time to get to know his teammates and Hibs’ style of play. His teammates will have to adapt to him too. At 6ft 3in he 21-year-old striker offers a physical presence that has been missing since Kukharevych has been out injured. He has pedigree as well, winning the most recent of his seven international caps last week.

He has played in the Bundesliga and La Liga and was signed on a four-year-deal by Middlesbrough last summer but has struggled for game time in the EFL Championship. Scottish football should suit a player with his attributes perfectly.

Top six prospects

St Mirren have been a tough nut to crack at home this season. They lost their opening home game of the season but haven’t lost since, beating Celtic and drawing with Rangers and Hearts. They are a good team. Indeed, Stephen Robinson’s team had been within striking distance of Hearts going into the game, and alongside Livingston were strongly fancied to finish comfortably inside the top six.

On this evidence, Hibs will be right in the mix too. This was always going to be a very difficult game for Hibs and victory here must be regarded as one of the best results of the season.

St Mirren (5-3-2): Carson; Strain, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Tanser (Offord 81); Kiltie (Small 80), Baccus, O’Hara; Main, Grieve (Watt 67). Subs unused: Urminsky, Taylor, Flynn, Gallagher, Gilmartin.

Hibernian (4-3-3): Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Campbell, Jeggo, Newell (Henderson 68); Youan, McKirdy (Hoppe 17), McGeady (Cadden 57). Subs unused: Johnson, Miller, Cabraja, Tavares, O MacIntyre, O’Connor.

