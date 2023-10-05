News you can trust since 1873
Sky Sports Cup: Hibs get home draw as Boroughmuir face Rangers

The Sky Sports quarter-final draw was made on Thursday morning with Hibs and Boroughmuir receiving some tasty ties.
By Jack Dawson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Hibs, who reached last year’s final, are set to take on Dundee United at Meadowbank. While this might be seen as a kinder draw, the Tangerines have already proved this season that they are a tough outfit to take on this season. In their last meeting, Hibs could not find a way through their backline as they drew 0-0.

Boroughmuir faces an incredibly tough test if they wish to get to the semi-finals of the competition. They have been drawn away to Rangers who are the current holders of the Sky Sports Cup. It is the two sides first meeting since 2021 with the Glaswegians overcoming the Edinburgh side 4-0 on that occasion.

All ties are set to be played on Sunday 12th November with kick-off times yet to be confirmed by the SWPL.

