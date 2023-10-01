News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Sky Sports Cup sees two Edinburgh sides reach the quarter finals

Hibs and Boroughmuir both reached the Sky Sports Cup quarter finals while Spartans crashed out.
By Jack Dawson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 19:11 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 19:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hibs replicated their recent success against Aberdeen as they comprehensively beat the SWPL1 side 6-2 at Meadowbank. The hosts quickly opened the scoring as Jorian Baucom converted from the penalty spot eight minutes in. Aberdeen soon turned the score on its head with two quick-fire goals from Darcie Miller put the visitors ahead towards the end of the half. However, Poppy Lawson quickly equalised for Hibs to level the scores at half-time.

Six minutes into the second period, Abbie Ferguson restored the hosts lead as she slotted home. Baucom then got her second soon after as she placed the ball into the corner of the net. Four then became five as Siobhan Hunter headed home on her first start back for Hibs after her injury. Lawson then rounded off the victory with her second of the game in added time to put the Edinburgh side into the hat for the next round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boroughmuir also found themselves on the right side of a high scoring game as they beat Queen's Park 4-3. Maria Novoa-Torrente gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half after a great run. Queen’s Park levelled the score at the start of the second period thanks to Abby Callaghan however, Boroughmuir retook the lead just three minutes later. Beth MacLeod soon extended the hosts lead however, Caitlin McKee and Callaghan brought it back to 3-3 with 10 minutes to go. In the final two minutes, Mhairi Smith managed to get hold of a loose ball and slam it into the net to ensure Boroughmuir progressed to the quarter finals.

Most Popular
Jorian Baucom celebrates her first goal of the game. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPLJorian Baucom celebrates her first goal of the game. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
Jorian Baucom celebrates her first goal of the game. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Spartans were unable to replicate the success of their neighbours as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Partick Thistle. In a tightly contested game, Cara Henderson found the breakthrough right on half-time to give the hosts the lead. In the second half, efforts from Amelie Birse and Louise Mason forced Partick ‘keeper into smart saves. The hosts then doubled their advantage thanks to Linzi Taylor in the 55th minute before seeing out the victory.

Related topics:AberdeenEdinburgh