Hibs replicated their recent success against Aberdeen as they comprehensively beat the SWPL1 side 6-2 at Meadowbank. The hosts quickly opened the scoring as Jorian Baucom converted from the penalty spot eight minutes in. Aberdeen soon turned the score on its head with two quick-fire goals from Darcie Miller put the visitors ahead towards the end of the half. However, Poppy Lawson quickly equalised for Hibs to level the scores at half-time.

Six minutes into the second period, Abbie Ferguson restored the hosts lead as she slotted home. Baucom then got her second soon after as she placed the ball into the corner of the net. Four then became five as Siobhan Hunter headed home on her first start back for Hibs after her injury. Lawson then rounded off the victory with her second of the game in added time to put the Edinburgh side into the hat for the next round.

Boroughmuir also found themselves on the right side of a high scoring game as they beat Queen's Park 4-3. Maria Novoa-Torrente gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half after a great run. Queen’s Park levelled the score at the start of the second period thanks to Abby Callaghan however, Boroughmuir retook the lead just three minutes later. Beth MacLeod soon extended the hosts lead however, Caitlin McKee and Callaghan brought it back to 3-3 with 10 minutes to go. In the final two minutes, Mhairi Smith managed to get hold of a loose ball and slam it into the net to ensure Boroughmuir progressed to the quarter finals.

Jorian Baucom celebrates her first goal of the game. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL