Smart business, divided opinions and medical bulletins - Hibs boss provides updates

Hibs striker Elias Melkersen was sold to Strømsgodset for £1.2m.

Nick Montgomery believes it was “good business” to cash in on Elias Melkersen, as Hibs raked in a profit of almost £1 million on the fringe forward. And the head coach has slapped down a suggestion that Aussie transfer target Mousa Toure isn’t ready for the Scottish Premiership.

Montgomery said Melkersen had pushed to have his loan move to Stromsgodset flipped into a permanent deal, with Hibs netting £1.2 million – plus a portion of any future transfer. And, although he’s sorry not to have worked with the striker, he said it made sense to take the cash.

Monty said: "With Melkersen, it was one of them: I'd never seen him, never met or worked with him but we felt that the offer was good. Speaking to Elias, he was adamant that he wanted to play week in, week out, and that's not something I can guarantee anybody. And I don't guarantee anybody that here.

“It wasn't a demand - but I think the opportunity for him to play week in, week out at his age was something that he really wanted to do. When we looked at everything, we felt it was the right opportunity for him and the club - and also good business.”

Reacting to Adelaide United boss Carl Veart declaring that 18-year-old forward Toure still had to develop before moving abroad, Montgomery said: “What the manager of another club says is nothing to do with me. That's his opinion, football is opinionated.

“And I could give you opinions about Rory Whittaker. Some would say he's not ready at 16 but that's not my opinion, that's why he's started three games of football in the Premiership. Everybody has opinions on players.”

