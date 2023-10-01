Smart fans, timing tweaks and derby buzz building - Hibs talking points

What did draw with Dundee tell us about Hibs ahead of Tynecastle test?

Paul Hanlon was excellent on his return

If everyone got what they deserved in football, the beautiful game wouldn’t be the world’s favourite sport.

It’s the awkward bounces and bad breaks, the freak slices of luck and countless instances when something NEARLY comes off … that’s where the magic lies.

Maybe that’s one of the reasons why the 16,000-plus Hibs fans in Easter Road were in such a generous mood at full-time.

Or perhaps the goodwill generated by back-to-back wins meant they were always unlikely to turn their frustration – and oh, there was plenty of that on an afternoon of domination without putting the ball in the back of the net – on players who had done so much so well, for so very long.

There have certainly been times, in recent seasons, when a Hibs side drawing nil-nil with Dundee would have been jeered off the park at time up.

As we look at the major talking points from a game that saw Nick Montgomery’s men remain undefeated under his management, then, let’s start with the change of atmosphere.

The fans get it.

Playing out from the back, even in extremis, and looking to pass through the opposition press. Being a little more patient in the final third. Even making the extra pass, if that’s what it takes.

However happy supporters were to see the back of Lee Johnson, a few would have been resistant to every single idea being implemented by the new gaffer.

Yet Montgomery made special mention of the way the fans stuck with his team on a frustrating afternoon. And there is a feeling that they understand not just what his team are doing – but why they’re doing it.

The wrong-headed stereotype of punters as old-fashioned hoofball addicts has never been quite accurate. The smart ones have always recognised the need to work an opening.

So, sure, the majority at Easter Road will feel this was two points dropped. But they’re not about to throw the game plan out with the fixed odds coupon.

Timing. Is everything.

Dundee’s back five was always going to make them difficult to break down. But the way Hibs started didn’t help.

For much of the first half, the home side were just half a beat off, half a step slow.

It was as if they’d forgotten that those overloads they work so hard to create, patiently pulling opponents out of position, are always merely temporary imbalances. If you don’t punch through the lines immediately, the gap is going to close.

The reason Hibs were better after the break was, of course, partly down to Dundee tiring at chasing the ball. But also because Monty’s men moved the ball with better tempo.

Trevor Carson is always right where he should be.

No wonder Tony Docherty worked so hard to secure the veteran goalkeeper for Dundee.

Montgomery mentioned Carson’s positioning, his ability to always be perfectly placed to cope with whatever shot, header or ricochet was coming his way.

And Docherty rightly singled him out as a player who would “win points” for the Dark Blues. He certainly secured one for them at Easter Road.

Try something. If that doesn’t work, try something else.

Hibs started with Adam Le Fondre and Dylan Vente as a strike partnership, with Martin Boyle wide right and Elie Youan on the left.

They ended with Christian Doidge and Boyle – after a brief stint on the left wing - through the middle, Youan wide right and Jair Tavares playing left wing.

Nobody can fault Hibs for not shaking things in search of the certain something, the lapse in a defender’s concentration or lucky break, that might produce a winner.

Paul Hanlon has reclaimed his place.

The club captain hadn’t started a single game under Montgomery. Reinstated in place of Rocky Bushiri, the central defender was excellent against Dundee.

He could be rightly proud of his part in keeping a clean sheet. But he also looked excellent on the ball, driving forward to break the first line of pressure – and even finding himself overlapping on the left wing, on occasion.

The derby is shaping up quite nicely.

Never mind all the nonsense about form books going out the window. How each team is playing has a huge bearing on any derby game.

Hibs being unbeaten in five will definitely fill them with confidence heading to Tynecastle, where they’ll face a Hearts side fresh from their first back-to-back victories since August.