'Some kids can't handle pressure but he can' - Hibs boss on young star

Nick Montgomery oversaw a 2-1 win against Dundee last weekend.

At 16 years old, Rory Whittaker has already become the youngest debutant in Hibs history. Built on some impactful substitute appearances by making his first start in a tough away game against St Mirren. And earned praise from all corners for his composure, as much as his ability.

When Nick Montgomery says he has “no concerns” about possibly throwing the kid into his starting line-up for tomorrow’s visit of Aberdeen, then, he can lean on plenty of proof that he’s not just talking the talk. If Monty wasn’t quite willing to tip his hand to Dons counterpart Barry Robson with regard to his selection for their Sunday showdown, he certainly didn’t dismiss the idea of Whittaker deputising for the suspended Lewis Miller.

“There are no concerns,” he said, when asked directly about the youngster’s availability. “I’ve not decided on how exactly I’m going to go with the team. But I have full trust in Rory, he’s already had plenty of experience, coming on in some big games, semi-finals, Ibrox, against Celtic.

“The fact is that not every young player can cope with the pressure of playing in a stadium or on television, whatever it is. Some can - and Rory is definitely one of them that can.

“The kid is developing every day, he is training with the first team every day, as are three or four other young players. There are no issues whatsoever in throwing a young player in and that’s the reason why they train with the first team, to try and accelerate them and teach them what it takes to play first team level.”

Whittaker’s battlefield promotion from the under-18s squad to the first team was one of Monty’s first acts as manager, the former A-League winner immediately instilling some of the youth-centric thinking that saw his Central Coast Mariners shock everyone by winning the title with the smallest budget in the division – and the youngest team in the competition. The Yorkshireman sees definite advantages in working with players who, unlike some older pros, aren’t yet convinced that they’ve learned everything there is to learn about football.

Montgomery said: “Working with young players, they’re honest and they do whatever you tell them. Sometimes they do the wrong things but that’s how you learn, you make mistakes.