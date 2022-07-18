SPFL role for Hibs owner in league boardroom re-shuffle

Stewart Robertson of Rangers is amongst those who will step down and, as is customary, replaced by his Old Firm counterpart. Having assumed the Parkhead CEO role last season Michael Nicholson will now sit on the SPFL board for the first time.

Ron Gordon will remain alongside him for the Premiership clubs, as will Ross County’s James McDonald. Both were in place last term.

The second-tier Championship is represented by two members while the lower divisions will have one.

Michael Nicholson and Ron Gordon will sit on the SPFL board for season 2022-23. (Pics SNS)

Also elected to serve on the 2022/23 SPFL Board, alongside chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey were Les Gray of Hamilton, Ayr United’s Graeme Mathie and Alastair Donald from Forfar Athletic. Leagues One and Two will also have an alternate director, Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians).