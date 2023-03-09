'Spineless performance; too many passengers; can't compete with the Old Firm': Hibs fans react to 4-1 defeat to Rangers

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media…

@yekimevol: "Was a big game to see if Johnson had learned the basics of playing against the old firm, unfortunately not with the result being 19 goals conceded against them this season. Basic needs physicality, desire and the stamina to go 90 minutes in every position which we don’t have."

@davidjmac: “Took the plaudits on Saturday. Aside from Marshall, no player turned up tonight. And LJ should have changed the shape and/or personnel much much earlier to cope with their left hand side. Changed it after it went 1-4. Too late.”

Lee Johnson watched his Hibs side lose their seven-game unbeaten league run with a 4-1 defeat to Rangers art Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@RyanSmillie5: "Needed to turn this game into a battle/fight, failed to do that! Lack of fight in the middle of the park, was poor, need a midfielder to grab a game by the scruff of the neck and decide what happens, too many players far too passive!”

@rach852000: "Just a bad day hibs, always happens against rangers and celtic. Thts okay , they have better players and can spend money. We just can't complete with the old firm.”

@GarySma32095167: "We were crap it happens and hasn’t happened a lot recently so folk throwing the toys out the pram need to calm down. We will likely have a similar story when we play Celtic when they are at it always difficult throw in when we don’t turn up you get what we got tonight.”

@GavinDick15: "Very poor tonight, probably only CJ and fish got pass marks for me.”

@98Binning: "That’s up there with worst performances of the season, too many passengers.”

@Cammy68313084: "Season isn’t defined from playing Celtic or rangers, that was a very poor show though only will fish gets a pass mark for me.”

@CanonHannan: "Don’t know where that performance came from but no one was decent need to put it behind us and move on. It’s not the losing it’s the way we lost.”

@__James1999__: "Spineless, you think them booing sunshine on leith would put some fire in the players bellies, but no.”

