The window closes on January 31, just a couple of hours after Hibs take on Ross County in Dingwall, which doesn’t leave teams a huge amount of time to do any required business. It’s a month that can be a bit of a crapshoot, especially for clubs looking for incomings to help stave off the threat of relegation. And yet Hibs have unearthed a handful of gems in the winter window in recent seasons, especially through loan arrangements.

In 2018 the temporary arrivals of Scott Allan, Florian Kamberi, and Jamie Maclaren helped Hibs maintain a fight for third until virtually the final day of the campaign. 12 months later the signings of Marc McNulty and Stéphane Omeonga powered a ten-game unbeaten league run to ensure a top-six finish. In 2019 the permanent arrival of Paul McGinn strengthened the defence while Greg Docherty’s loan from Rangers provided the midfield powerhouse Hibs had been missing and McNulty’s second loan spell, while not as productive as his first, provided a different option in attack. Less work was carried out in January 2021 with Chris Cadden the most notable arrival although Matt Macey’s short-term deal allowed for succession planning ahead of Ofir Marciano’s planned departure in the summer. Hibs were busy last January with a number of arrivals under Shaun Maloney but none had an immediate impact in the way players or manager would have wanted.

With the window now open, here’s a quick look at how things are looking at Easter Road…

Lee Johnson has spoken extensively about recruitment mistakes, bringing in quality players, and trimming his squad size

Departures

This is the crucial part. Lee Johnson has said on several occasions that his squad is far too big and for there to be new arrivals there must be outgoings as well. He said in the aftermath of Monday’s derby defeat that he would rather move on ten players and bring in one quality addition to his squad.

João Baldé and Stevie Bradley have both left for Arbroath and Livingston respectively, while there is interest from England and Italy in midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, which is understood to have come out of left-field. Centre-back Ryan Porteous could also leave this month if an acceptable financial offer is made for his services. Serie A side Udinese are in talks with Hibs but no deal has been agreed just yet, while clubs in the English Championship have also been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old. If no club matches Hibs’ valuation then the player will remain at Easter Road until the summer.

Demi Mitchell, a January signing under Maloney, is another who could be moved on while Kevin Dąbrowski’s future appears uncertain. The Polish goalkeeper has been absent from recent matchday squads with Murray Johnson joining David Marshall and Ryan Schofield as the third ‘keeper, and with his contract expiring in the summer, a decision will have to be made one way or another.

Arrivals

As mentioned, Johnson has highlighted the need for quality and fewer bodies. He hinted on Wednesday that two players were close to a comeback, although he didn’t name names. He has stressed the desire for more individuals who fit his profile of a ‘Lee Johnson Hibs player’; something of which he feels he doesn’t have enough. But it is likely that Hibs may have to wait a little longer in the window for new arrivals with the initial focus on trimming the bloated playing squad.

On top of that, with Johnson talking of a mass exodus of players that presumably includes development-squad players, those who have caught the eye in the under-19s may finally be getting a shot at senior games. Kanayo Megwa was brought into the first-team group for the derby while Murray Aiken, Jacob Blaney, Robbie Hamilton and Oscar MacIntyre have also made the senior squad under Johnson while Reuben McAllister and Jacob MacIntyre have also been involved with the first team although not named in the matchday 20. Johnson has spoken repeatedly about wanting to bring more youngsters through – and that might just be a hint to the direction Hibs will take this month in addition to securing, in all likelihood, a fairly modest number of quality additions that can push the side into consistency and better results.

Target areas

Lee Johnson is keeping his cards close to his chest but you would imagine that the lengthy absence of Martin Boyle might mean a hunt for another wide option. Aiden McGeady’s return gives Hibs a much-needed boost in the final third but with Jair Tavares in and out of the squad and having not featured since mid-November, and Kyle Magennis deployed on the right away from his more natural role in the middle, another winger may be a benefit.

Defensive reinforcements? Fans might say ‘yes’ regardless of what happens with Ryan Porteous but should the 23-year-old leave, with Udinese keen and a string of other clubs keeping tabs on the situation, Hibs will be down one central defender, and an important player to boot.

