St Mirren 1-1 Hibs: Campbell's first goal for club cancelled out

Hibernian's Josh Campbell celebrates making it 1-0 with Jamie Murphy

A break of the ball is what Hibs have been waiting on for many weeks, so when it gave Campbell his chance seven minutes after half time to score it felt like it could be a turning point. Not just in the match, but the season.

In the end, more points were dropped.

Gray’s men were asked to be resilient after that, Matt Macey making one fine stop to deny Curtis Main.

But Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy appeared to be unmarked when he popped up in eight yards from goal to smash home Scott Tanser’s wicked low cross from the left with just three minutes on the clock.

It was a sore one for Gray, who made two notable changes in his first match in charge as caretaker manager.

Handing Joe Newell the captain’s armband in the absence of suspended skipper Hanlon was the first. Dropping Josh Doig for Lewis Stevenson was the second.

It meant Hibs lined up with a new-look back four of fit-again Chris Cadden, Ryan Porteous, Darren McGregor and Stevenson. Alex Gogic came into the centre of midfield for the injured Doyle-Hayes.

The changes didn’t do any harm in a largely uneventful first half, both teams by and large cancelling each other out.

Hibs were never really under threat, but rarely looked like scoring themselves.

The first 45 minutes was better than the last 75 minutes of Wednesday’s meltdown at Livingston, but it could hardly have been worse.

Jamie Murphy, bright down the left flank had a shot parried for a corner and Kevin Nisbet lacked conviction with a free header, from Martin Boyle’s cross, which flopped comfortably into St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick’s palms.

The intensity picked up immediately after half time, Hibs sweeping forward on a counter-attack from one end of the pitch to the other to go in front. Murphy played in Boyle, whose shot was blocked, and Campbell slotted home the loose ball from six yards.

The goal gave Hibs an extra spring in their step, both in defence in attack. The determination to grab three points for the team, evidenced by a sliding tackle from Nisbet which took out Saints boss and Hibs candidate Jim Goodwin on the touchline. This time, it could have the manager in the other dugout who was the fall guy. But Goodwin had the last laugh.

St Mirren: Alnwick; Shaughnessy, Dunne, Fraser, Millar (McAllister 65), Flynn (Dennis 65), Power, Tanser, McGrath, Kiltie (Ronan 61), Main. Subs not used: Tait, Erhahon, Erwin, Lyness.

Hibernian: Macey; Cadden, McGregor, Porteous, Stevenson; Gogic, Newell; Boyle, Campbell, Murphy (Wright 72); Nisbet (Doidge 83). Subs not used: Doig, Doidge, Gullan, Dabrowski, Allan, Scott.

Referee: Kevin Clancy.