St Mirren 1, Hibs 0: Keanu Baccus goal the difference as Saints sink Hibees

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Élie Youan fires just wide early in the second half

The Australian midfielder turned home a cross from Ryan Strain with six minutes on the clock, with Stephen Robinson’s side managing the game well for the remaining 84 minutes.

It could have been more, with Eamonn Brophy hitting the post and firing over late on.

For large parts of the first half Hibs looked disjointed and ill-at-ease. Too many balls forward were simply drifting out of play while some of the cross-field passing was of the wayward variety.

Much of that was down to St Mirren who hassled, pressed, and generally didn’t give their opponents a moment’s peace.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal was straightforward, Strain burning down the right flank and crossing for his countryman around six yards out.

On the one occasion Hibs did manage to breach the Buddies backline in the first half, a Ryan Porteous cross picked out Christian Doidge, whose flicked header carried the ball just past the far post.

The visitors did start to come into the game more in the latter stages of the first period but you could almost hear Lee Johnson’s comments about not being impressed with the levels in the first period - mainly because he has said it so often before since taking the reins at Easter Road.

Hibs’ apparent inability to start games off on the front foot is an ongoing concern. In previous matches that might have been put down to the team needing to gel but of the starting XI at the SMiSA Stadium, only David Marshall, Marijan Cabraja, and Élie Youan could be classed as newcomers.

It was the latter who passed up a glorious chance to restore parity shortly after the restart, the ball breaking kindly for him at the back post only for the Frenchman to somehow poke it wide of the far post with Trevor Carson doing his best to put the striker off.

Carson then had to be alert to deny Joe Newell, getting a strong hand to the midfielder’s vicious drive from the edge of the area. Chris Cadden was next to try his luck but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

Hibs continued to push for an equaliser but a Cadden shot that skidded across the face of goal was just out of reach of Christian Doidge.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for Hibs when St Mirren, on a rare foray forward, countered down the left. Substitute Brophy chipped Marshall from an acute angle but the striker’s effort came back off the post and Hibs cleared.

But despite sustained pressure Hibs just couldn’t break down the hosts. Tempers frayed in the away dugout when assistant boss Jamie McAllister roared at a sub to “be f***ing ready”, perhaps an indication of the frustration felt among the coaching staff at the spectacle on the pitch.

There was disbelief from the home fans when fourth official Kevin Clancy signalled five minutes of added time – a good omen for Hibs, one might think – but, just like Livingston, Hibs were unable to take anything from the game despite an improved second-half performance and loud jeers from the away end greeted the final whistle.

St Mirren: Carson, Fraser, Gallagher, Strain, Baccus, Erhahon (Gogic 77), O’Hara, Tait, Ayunga (Brophy 66), Main (Kiltie 75). Subs: Urminsky, Shaughnessy, J Henderson, Flynn, Offord, Greive.