St Mirren boss wonders how his side didn't rack up 4 or 5 goals against Hibs

The hosts won the game 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Keanu Baccus but they could easily have been a few goals to the good as the match came to a close with several chances in the closing stages.

For 70 minutes it was a fairly even affair in front of goal. Then Buddies’ substitute Eamonn Brophy hit the post, Baccus had a further two opportunities to add to his earlier effort, and Brophy wasted a golden opportunity in stoppage time.

Hibs, meanwhile, were blunted at the other end. They started the second half well but after Joe Newell had an effort excellently saved on 51 minutes, they barely created anything else of note.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson with captain Mark O'Hara at full-time. Picture: SNS

“They created two chances, Trevor Carson’s brilliant save second half and one in the first half goes just wide,” said Robinson after the match. “But the game should’ve been out of sight with four or five one v ones and hitting the woodwork.

“It was a real disciplined performance without us being at our very best.

“You always think something is going to happen at the end. But we defended brilliantly, the back five were excellent at times. Martin Boyle is a very good player, hardly threatened. The work and energy of our midfield three were excellent.

“Brophy, normally he’d put them away. Keanu could’ve had a hat-trick. There’s a lot more to come from us I believe."

