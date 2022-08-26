St Mirren v Hibs: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, likely line-ups, referee
Everything you need to know prior to this Saturday’s clash in Paisley.
Match details
Who? St Mirren v Hibs
What? cinch Premiership, matchday five
Most Popular
-
1
Draw and cash details as Hearts learn who they can meet in Europa Conference League
-
2
Europa League and Conference League draw date, time and TV channel as Hearts eye qualification
-
3
Hearts debrief: Shankland's great gesture; Outstanding Devlin; Linesman's big call
-
4
Hearts v FC Zurich: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
-
5
How the Hearts players rated in Europa League exit to FC Zurich
Where? The SMISA Stadium, Paisley
When? Saturday, 27 August, 3.00pm kick-off
How to watch
The game is not live on TV but highlights of the match will be available on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm while viewers can watch the game in full on BBC Alba from 6pm.
Team news
Striker Elias Melkersen and veteran defender Lewis Stevenson could be included after training this week but Hibs No.2 Jamie McAllister stopped short of confirming their involvement.
Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demetri Mitchell, and Kevin Nisbet remain sidelined although Magennis is making good progress. Marijan Čabraja could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench last week against Rangers.
Former Hibee Alex Gogic could feature for the Buddies but may start on the bench.
Possible starting XIs
St Mirren: Carson; Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne; Strain; Erhahon, Baccus, O’Hara, Tait; Ayunga, Main.
Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Čabraja; Doyle-Hayes, Newell; Boyle, Campbell, Youan; Doidge.
Previous meeting
Hibs sneaked a 1-0 win last time the two teams met, also in Paisley, during the post-split fixtures last season. Ewan Henderson’s goal 15 minutes from time was enough for Hibs while the Saints hit the bar through Scott Tanser shortly after in a largely scrappy game.
Referee
Man in the middle for this one is Graham Grainger, making his Scottish Premiership refereeing debut. The whistler has served as fourth official for top-flight matches but is yet to handle a Premiership match. He has handled 59 SPFL fixtures to date including 15 League One meetings, 22 in League Two, and ten League Cup matches.