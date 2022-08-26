St Mirren v Hibs: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, likely line-ups, referee

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Who? St Mirren v Hibs

What? cinch Premiership, matchday five

Where? The SMISA Stadium, Paisley

When? Saturday, 27 August, 3.00pm kick-off

How to watch

The game is not live on TV but highlights of the match will be available on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm while viewers can watch the game in full on BBC Alba from 6pm.

James Scott of Hibs tries to give St Mirren's Curtis Main the slip during the last meeting between the two team

Team news

Striker Elias Melkersen and veteran defender Lewis Stevenson could be included after training this week but Hibs No.2 Jamie McAllister stopped short of confirming their involvement.

Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demetri Mitchell, and Kevin Nisbet remain sidelined although Magennis is making good progress. Marijan Čabraja could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench last week against Rangers.

Former Hibee Alex Gogic could feature for the Buddies but may start on the bench.

Possible starting XIs

St Mirren: Carson; Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne; Strain; Erhahon, Baccus, O’Hara, Tait; Ayunga, Main.

Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Čabraja; Doyle-Hayes, Newell; Boyle, Campbell, Youan; Doidge.

Previous meeting

Hibs sneaked a 1-0 win last time the two teams met, also in Paisley, during the post-split fixtures last season. Ewan Henderson’s goal 15 minutes from time was enough for Hibs while the Saints hit the bar through Scott Tanser shortly after in a largely scrappy game.

Referee