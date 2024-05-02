Star Hibs sold for millions could seal dream transfer move to European giants
A former Hibs star has emerged as a target for European giant Lazio.
After making a move to Serie A side Sassuolo in January, Josh Doig has found himself embroiled in a relegation fight following an exit from Hellas Verona. He was also linked with Ligue 1 club Marseille but a move didn’t happen and he completed a deal to stay within Italy’s top flight.
With his current club five points from safety with four games to go, Doig faces playing Serie B football next season if they don’t survive. He could also complete another move, and reports from Italy suggest Lazio have him on their radar.
The side managed by Igor Tudor competed in the Champions League this season and are fighting for a European place again. Scotland U21s captain Doig’s performances have impressed despite his club’s struggles and he has only won once in the 12 games he's played for them.
Tudor is said to have made the left-back a priority, having worked with him at Hellas Verona, after club chiefs made the move to splash around £3m on the Hibs star in 2021. His move to Sassuolo at a fee claimed to be around £5m banked the Easter Road a further cash injection through a sell-on clause.
Playing in the second tier would perhaps not appeal to the defender so a move to Rome could prove a dream scenario for a star who could make a late push for Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad. Injuries have ravaged Steve Clarke’s plans, with left-back and central defender Kieran Tierney currently recuperating from another fitness blow.
