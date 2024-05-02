Hibs sold the star for a big fee in 2022.

A former Hibs star has emerged as a target for European giant Lazio.

After making a move to Serie A side Sassuolo in January, Josh Doig has found himself embroiled in a relegation fight following an exit from Hellas Verona. He was also linked with Ligue 1 club Marseille but a move didn’t happen and he completed a deal to stay within Italy’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his current club five points from safety with four games to go, Doig faces playing Serie B football next season if they don’t survive. He could also complete another move, and reports from Italy suggest Lazio have him on their radar.

The side managed by Igor Tudor competed in the Champions League this season and are fighting for a European place again. Scotland U21s captain Doig’s performances have impressed despite his club’s struggles and he has only won once in the 12 games he's played for them.

Tudor is said to have made the left-back a priority, having worked with him at Hellas Verona, after club chiefs made the move to splash around £3m on the Hibs star in 2021. His move to Sassuolo at a fee claimed to be around £5m banked the Easter Road a further cash injection through a sell-on clause.