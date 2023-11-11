Star man returns as Hibs ring changes for must-win Killie clash
Levitt and Campbell given votes of confidence to carry on
Martin Boyle returns to the starting XI for Hibs as they look to break a seven-game winless streak at home to Kilmarnock this afternoon.
Boyle, who limped out of last weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden, was an unused sub in the midweek draw away to St Mirren.
But he’s shaken off the after-effects of a niggling knee problem to make the line-up for a huge game at Easter Road.
Head coach Nick Montgomery has also recalled Lewis Miller at right back, the Aussie replacing 16-year-old Rory Whittaker in an otherwise unchanged back four.
Stand-in striker Josh Campbell, who scored on his first start under Montgomery in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw in Paisley, retains his place alongside Dylan Vente up front.
And Dylan Levitt has been given a vote of confidence by being kept in the centre of midfield, alongside skipper Joe Newell, despite Jimmy Jeggo being fully recovered from a gastric bug.
Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall – Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita – Boyle, Levitt, Newell, Tavares – Campbell, Vente. Subs: Wollacott, Hanlon, Youan, Jeggo, Stevenson, Harbottle, Delferriere, Whittaker, Landers.