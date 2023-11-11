Star man returns as Hibs ring changes for must-win Killie clash

Levitt and Campbell given votes of confidence to carry on

Monty happy to have his talisman back

Martin Boyle returns to the starting XI for Hibs as they look to break a seven-game winless streak at home to Kilmarnock this afternoon.

Boyle, who limped out of last weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden, was an unused sub in the midweek draw away to St Mirren.

But he’s shaken off the after-effects of a niggling knee problem to make the line-up for a huge game at Easter Road.

Head coach Nick Montgomery has also recalled Lewis Miller at right back, the Aussie replacing 16-year-old Rory Whittaker in an otherwise unchanged back four.

Stand-in striker Josh Campbell, who scored on his first start under Montgomery in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw in Paisley, retains his place alongside Dylan Vente up front.

And Dylan Levitt has been given a vote of confidence by being kept in the centre of midfield, alongside skipper Joe Newell, despite Jimmy Jeggo being fully recovered from a gastric bug.

